Sandler Capital Management Decreased Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Holding by $10.25 Million; Market Value Declined; Tang Capital Management Decreased Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) by $1.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 417,282 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 393,275 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 34,100 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 459,478 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited holds 42,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Australia-based Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management has 0.57% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Blackrock Inc owns 5.75 million shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 27,242 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 311,875 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Numerixs Invest Inc holds 0.06% or 18,914 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 17,287 shares. Meeder Asset reported 30,967 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 7,293 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 93,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V also bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.36 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.