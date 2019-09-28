Sandler Capital Management Decreased By $7.81 Million Its Teradyne (TER) Position; Jacobs Asset Management Upped Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 43,352 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 531,455 shares with $12.73 million value, up from 488,103 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $8.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 627,242 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

Sandler Capital Management decreased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 51.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 166,135 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 153,848 shares with $7.37 million value, down from 319,983 last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $9.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.94 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Next Group has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 43,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei reported 241,263 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 978,996 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0.04% or 50,607 shares in its portfolio. 178,119 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 30,203 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has 0.04% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 4,500 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Essex Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation has 12,006 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 818,964 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 5,095 shares.

Sandler Capital Management increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 185,672 shares to 288,972 valued at $38.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

