Sandler Capital Management Cut Sothebys (Put) (BID) Position By $4.65 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered First Bancorp P R (FBP) Holding

Sandler Capital Management decreased Sothebys (Put) (BID) stake by 42.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 80,100 shares as Sothebys (Put) (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 109,900 shares with $6.39M value, down from 190,000 last quarter. Sothebys (Put) now has $2.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 884,409 shares traded or 67.03% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Modigliani nude fetches $157 million at N.Y. auction; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased First Bancorp P R (FBP) stake by 28.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 319,462 shares as First Bancorp P R (FBP)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 805,786 shares with $8.90M value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. First Bancorp P R now has $2.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 955,072 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL

Sandler Capital Management increased Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) stake by 37,000 shares to 630,000 valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 70,963 shares and now owns 114,963 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BID shares while 58 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 38.92 million shares or 5.88% less from 41.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H owns 6,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Third Point Limited has 4.53% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6.66 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 42,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.53% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) or 300,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 5,167 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,713 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Com reported 21,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 60,449 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 6,022 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,934 are held by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prelude Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.17% or 408,244 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 92,252 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Shelton Capital Management holds 21,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 581,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Meeder Asset Management holds 52,988 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3.23 million are owned by Ameriprise. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). 8.30 million were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Rock Point Advsrs Lc stated it has 415,786 shares. Pnc Fin Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 86,234 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Llc has 255,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 254,042 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 11,908 shares. 12,384 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.45 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.