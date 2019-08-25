Sandler Capital Management Cut Its Exponent (EXPO) Position as Valuation Rose; Coty (COTY) Holder Soros Fund Management Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 5.16 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 184,656 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 35,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 236,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty sets turnaround plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 857,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 1.24M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Co owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 14,740 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 3,855 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 533 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 1.71 million shares. Verity Asset Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 43,984 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 1,299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 33.67 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 205,440 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 37,947 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested in 3,485 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 7,454 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl reported 15,221 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company stated it has 6,021 shares. 20,448 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Suntrust Banks has 0.03% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 437,113 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates has invested 0.11% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 171,986 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Trexquant LP has 0.02% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 4,494 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.09% or 10,405 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc reported 208,091 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Lc accumulated 133,005 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13 million for 51.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.