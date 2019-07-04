Sandler Capital Management Cut Its Exponent (EXPO) Holding by $3.29 Million; Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hcp Reit (HCP) by $502,975 as Stock Rose

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 57,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 300,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 60,266 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP: Should You Buy This 4.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HCP Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Names Justin Hutchens to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is CareTrust REIT a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,583 were reported by Orrstown Fin Service Inc. Schafer Cullen invested in 2.82 million shares or 1.29% of the stock. Goldman Sachs holds 7.61M shares. 56,931 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 887,295 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd reported 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Blackrock Inc owns 46.74M shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 142,769 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 316 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,798 shares. Assetmark reported 0.22% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 9,744 shares.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atari VCS: Announcement of exclusive distribution partnerships with Walmart and GameStop and presentation to the press during the E3 Expo in Los Angeles – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NantHealth to Exhibit at America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Institute & Expo 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom Debuts Zoom Phone Expansion at London’s UC EXPO – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios Prepare to Share Never-Before-Seen Footage, Details, and Experiences at Disney’s D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, August 23â€“25 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lift & Co.’s Cannabis Retail Training Certification, CannSell, Will Prepare Ontario’s Next 50 Retail Stores for the Safe and Responsible Sale of Cannabis – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13 million for 44.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 25,834 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 270,702 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 88,379 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 28,600 shares. Sg Americas Limited accumulated 0% or 6,021 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 116 were accumulated by Moody Bank Trust Division. 941,934 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 14,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 6,072 shares. Citigroup owns 47,252 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 47,910 shares to 319,983 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).