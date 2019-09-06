Sandler Capital Management Boosted Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) Stake By $776,000; Greenwich Investment Management Has Lifted Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) stake by 41.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 60,251 shares as Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)’s stock declined 3.08%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 206,201 shares with $4.12M value, up from 145,950 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Lending Inc now has $1.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 89,508 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56

Sandler Capital Management increased Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 97,000 shares as Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS)’s stock declined 11.79%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 597,000 shares with $4.78M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Barclays Plc (Put) now has $29.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.30 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 08/05/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2600P FROM 2450P; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS BANK PLC. FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Ba2(hyb) To Barclays Africa Group Limited’s Basel Iii-compliant Subordinated Tier 2 Notes; 30/04/2018 – UBM: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 – UBM PLC – Amendment; 20/04/2018 – UK financial watchdogs fail to bite in Barclays case; 08/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – GKN PLC; 23/03/2018 – Two years ago, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman struck settlements with Credit Suisse, Barclays and Deutsche bank over trading abuses; 14/03/2018 – SEB AB SEBa.ST : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

More notable recent Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coinbase loses Barclays in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “RBS Or Barclays: Who’s Better? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Does Bramson’s Restructuring Plan For Barclays Make Sense? – Forbes” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results; Declares a Second Quarter 2019 Supplemental Dividend Per Share of $0.04 and a Third Quarter 2019 Base Dividend Per Share of $0.39 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: Why I Am Selling This 7.9%-Yielding BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.