Sandhill Capital Partners Upped Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holding by $940,672; Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Washington Trust Company Lifted by $895,250 Its Position

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 285,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83 million, up from 278,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 17.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 790,149 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (AGG) by 28,654 shares to 95,813 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 24,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,716 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results August 5 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IFF Completes Buyout of Remaining Shares of Wiberg Corporation – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.