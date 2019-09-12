Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) stake by 37.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 118,336 shares with $9.86M value, down from 189,283 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin now has $36.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 1.47 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

LI & FUNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:LFUGF) had an increase of 4.16% in short interest. LFUGF’s SI was 34.74 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.16% from 33.35 million shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 13361 days are for LI & FUNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:LFUGF)’s short sellers to cover LFUGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.135 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Trading Network and Logistics Network. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Trading Network segment provides sourcing solutions through channels, such as buying agents, trading-as-principal for private label merchandise, and on-shore wholesale business to brand and retail customers.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 14.18 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested in 0.32% or 45,440 shares. Gradient Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 931 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt accumulated 375,451 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 102,720 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 248,517 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,134 were reported by Boys Arnold Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,840 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 12,762 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Hills State Bank & reported 4,271 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 1.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 80,518 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First City Capital Inc accumulated 15,645 shares or 0.95% of the stock.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 43,027 shares to 623,020 valued at $18.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bloom Energy Corp stake by 532,769 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Glaukos Corp 00500 was raised too.