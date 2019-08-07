Sandhill Capital Partners Stake in Fmc Com (FMC) Upped by $1.21 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Increased Its Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 503,820 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 21,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 322,699 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, up from 301,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $161.61. About 1.26 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New DuPont ‘Built For Success,’ BofA Says In Bullish Initiation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Hrt Limited Liability Com reported 41,851 shares. Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.06% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Regions Financial stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 10,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp owns 27,276 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 81,795 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 9,794 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,403 are held by Charter. Moreover, Addison Capital Company has 1.29% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 22,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.03% or 100,046 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Pcl holds 823,520 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 115,416 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 111 shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,762 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated owns 0.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 123,717 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.08% or 1,363 shares. 9.55 million are owned by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Limited holds 2,643 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.09% or 9,718 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 5,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 2.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 31,985 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated invested in 2,256 shares. Somerset Company accumulated 0.02% or 257 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.27% or 238,685 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,876 shares. M Holdings Inc has 0.81% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rbf reported 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).