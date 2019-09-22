Sandhill Capital Partners Stake in Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Cut by $5.89 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Stake

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CenturyLink Buys Steamroot to Boost Content Delivery Network – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile is the Only Wireless Provider to Offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kames Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 563,595 shares. 3,248 were accumulated by Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 10,737 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 136,715 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Westfield Capital Management LP holds 1.39M shares. Palestra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.48M shares. Churchill reported 28,866 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares to 183,738 shares, valued at $26.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.