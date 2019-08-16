Sandhill Capital Partners Raised West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Stake by $672,650; Vf (VFC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 2.39 million shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $142.88. About 129,406 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST)

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Inc reported 148,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,267 shares. 105 were reported by Carroll Associates. The North Dakota-based Bell Bancorp has invested 0.19% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Dubuque Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Co stated it has 142,215 shares. Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 125,000 shares. 3,907 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 21,759 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Lc has 0.11% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Element Cap Ltd Liability owns 8,175 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 254 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 358,242 were reported by Invesco Limited. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company stated it has 140,343 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.02 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corporation (VFC) CEO Steven Rendle on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,656 shares to 344,811 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Associates owns 12,404 shares. Regentatlantic Cap invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 122,774 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 65 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Robecosam Ag reported 115,800 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 950 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Eastern Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Piedmont Advisors reported 84,027 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.40M shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,671 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc has 204,848 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 130,769 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,851 are held by Homrich And Berg.