Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Position in F M C (FMC); Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lifted Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $963,300

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 23,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 287,061 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81 million, up from 263,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 816,364 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 7.55 million shares traded or 20.36% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment invested in 0.01% or 60,625 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 247 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 14.75M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 29,641 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management Co has invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 1.01 million shares. 3,413 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). California-based Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt has invested 0.15% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Alps Advsr invested in 9,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Strategic Advsrs Ltd invested 0.18% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited owns 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 68,914 shares. Carroll Fincl reported 957 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 12,543 shares.