Sandhill Capital Partners Lifted West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Holding by $672,650; Valuation Rose; Duncker Streett & Company Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted by $500,055 as Shares Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 200,936 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 9.49 million shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Management holds 3.09% or 472,708 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bartlett & Ltd Liability owns 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 451,876 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,934 shares. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 562 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. S Muoio & Limited Liability invested in 5,480 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,729 shares. 40,195 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Asset Mgmt owns 128,532 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Co holds 1,405 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,103 were reported by Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Provident Mgmt holds 216,910 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Co New York holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,947 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Franchise Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 139,025 shares.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace (July 21-27) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.