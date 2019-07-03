Sandhill Capital Partners Increases Position in Bank Of America Co (BAC); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Main Street Research Raised Stake

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 66,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 32,876 shares. South Texas Money Ltd has 1.75 million shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 3.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 851,644 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.16 million shares stake. Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 0.37% or 34,587 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.95% or 49,700 shares in its portfolio. 33,119 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd holds 725,020 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 9.14 million were reported by Pension Ser. Primecap Ca reported 35.83M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Butensky And Cohen Security Inc reported 25,618 shares. Spc Fincl Inc holds 0.08% or 13,288 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks advance as dividends, buybacks please investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,018 were reported by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Osher Van De Voorde Invest has 64,269 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Com holds 43,387 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Nadler Fincl Group has 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,729 shares. Kj Harrison Partners holds 0.59% or 12,033 shares. Perritt Cap Inc holds 0.24% or 4,667 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advisors Incorporated stated it has 66,760 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bennicas And Inc invested 1.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.77% or 33,394 shares in its portfolio. Violich Cap Management holds 114,604 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.41% or 15,899 shares. Comm Commercial Bank invested in 1.83% or 1.11 million shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 20,651 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.