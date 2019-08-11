Sandhill Capital Partners Holds Holding in West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST); Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position as Share Price Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 72,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 77,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.51 million shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.92. About 320,882 shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $427,320 were sold by Wheaton William. Another trade for 9,579 shares valued at $672,063 was sold by Gemmell James.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 28,813 shares to 155,673 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fastly files $100M IPO – Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AKAM May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Sees Positive Signs For Akamai Technologies In May Data – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Guardian Life Com Of America holds 478 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1,513 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Natixis stated it has 78,334 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James reported 0.03% stake. The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 691,286 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.07% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 350 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd reported 6,275 shares. 9,900 were reported by Stephens Ar.