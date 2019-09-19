Sandhill Capital Partners Holding in Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Trimmed by $5.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $673,624 as Share Value Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3,054 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $564,000, down from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $194.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 2.49M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.38 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,430 shares to 45,056 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 77,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Lc has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,404 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Professional Advisory Incorporated stated it has 84,677 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 35,612 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jpmorgan Chase holds 5.84 million shares. Cullinan holds 0.39% or 29,142 shares. Contravisory Incorporated owns 2.68% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 37,434 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 89,352 shares. Rockland has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,870 shares. The Indiana-based Old Bancshares In has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.57% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.04% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.48% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Management accumulated 27,846 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 20,011 shares stake. 18.66 million are held by State Street Corp. Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gabelli Investment Advisers owns 7,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.85M shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs has invested 2.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Field & Main Comml Bank stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 701,088 were accumulated by Davenport And Co Ltd Company. Wesbanco State Bank Inc has 26,071 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services invested in 431 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 2.55% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Capital Guardian has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Blair William & Il holds 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 46,113 shares. 2,920 were reported by Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc. South State Corporation has 2,750 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,027 shares to 623,020 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 14,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc Com.