Sandhill Capital Partners Has Upped West Pharm Srvc (WST) Position by $869,625; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lifted Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Declined

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharm Srvc Inc (WST) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 135,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00 million, up from 128,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharm Srvc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.98. About 199,352 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 216,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16 million, up from 198,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 8.61 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 215,700 shares to 20.92 million shares, valued at $223.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 621,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park National Oh owns 49,264 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.8% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.05 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 21.76 million shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP reported 600,000 shares. Caprock Gru reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 8.11M shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Loews holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 485,000 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited owns 20,363 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 99,033 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 152,220 shares stake. Cibc Bancshares Usa owns 27,072 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca holds 0.05% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 12,249 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Lc holds 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 89,235 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Trump and the Olympics Really Lift Comcast Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.