Sandhill Capital Partners Has Upped Stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by $940,672 as Stock Rose; Tcw Group Raised Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $4.86 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 61,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.05 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 581,134 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.57. About 459,657 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,250 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp. 803,855 are held by New South Capital Management. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 187 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank holds 8,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.06M shares. Scotia Cap Inc owns 101,609 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 20,099 shares. Davenport & Company accumulated 340,597 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 496,326 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,151 shares. Jaffetilchin stated it has 3,655 shares. State Street Corporation reported 8.32 million shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Company holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,288 shares to 187,564 shares, valued at $334.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,579 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

