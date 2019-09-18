Sandhill Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by $5.89 Million; Worthington Industries (WOR) Holding Has Raised by Denali Advisors Llc

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Worthington Industries (WOR) by 45455.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, up from 27 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Worthington Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 149,716 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 2.22M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Worthington Promotes Three Veteran Leaders to New and Expanded Roles – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Worthington Industries Earns Recognition as a John Deere â€œPartner-level Supplierâ€ for Seven Consecutive Years – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 34,300 shares to 199,900 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,700 shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold WOR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 110 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 2,588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 31,454 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 8,753 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc holds 53,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc reported 25,706 shares. Burney holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 34,106 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 11,578 shares. 14,085 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 6,440 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 96,677 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc reported 10,473 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers accumulated 55,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23,316 shares to 287,061 shares, valued at $23.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 14,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp 00500.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.80 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.15% or 106,744 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel, Arizona-based fund reported 2,523 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 4,380 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsr invested in 2.73% or 104,581 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 126,540 are owned by Crawford Invest Counsel. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,968 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited holds 2,861 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 8,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,113 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 385,439 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 40,107 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares owns 5,169 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 72,737 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated.