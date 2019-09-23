Sandhill Capital Partners Has Trimmed Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Stake by $5.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Cvs Com (CVS) Holder Whittier Trust Co Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 321,404 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 12,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 132,786 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 145,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 1.86M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,342 shares to 586,435 shares, valued at $65.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Midcp.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 23,316 shares to 287,061 shares, valued at $23.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).