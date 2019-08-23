Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Fmc Com (FMC) Stake by $1.21 Million; Community Trust & Investment Co Position in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Has Decreased by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2,268 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 71,614 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.