Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lifted Bank Of America Co (BAC) Stake by $915,867; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 37.15 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 134,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623.43 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $276.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

