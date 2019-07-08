Sandhill Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Fmc Com (FMC) Position by $1.21 Million; Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $959,358

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 449,398 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $349.7. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.30 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

