Sandhill Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by $5.89 Million as Shares Rose; Dalton Investments Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 1.35M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. It closed at $8.12 lastly. It is down 22.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CANG, OIBR.C, SE and VNET among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/05/2019: VNET, WB, CRM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For 21Vianet Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 96,659 shares to 697,660 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,851 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has 1,315 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 2,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Incorporated stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Aperio Group Inc Ltd stated it has 416,207 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 182,628 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 649,521 shares. Texas Capital Bancorporation Tx owns 3,930 shares. Dana Investment has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 6,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has 47,286 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,370 shares to 2,546 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp 00500.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.