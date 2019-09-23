Sandhill Capital Partners Decreased Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Stake By $5.89 Million; Williams Jones & Associates Has Boosted By $14.75 Million Its Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) stake by 37.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 118,336 shares with $9.86M value, down from 189,283 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin now has $35.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 1.09M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) stake by 30.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc acquired 80,608 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 340,907 shares with $62.42 million value, up from 260,299 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A now has $69.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.57. About 534,691 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) stake by 12,488 shares to 188,642 valued at $30.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Mtrs Corp Com (NYSE:GM) stake by 10,661 shares and now owns 41,984 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Estee Lauder has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $204.67’s average target is 5.73% above currents $193.57 stock price. Estee Lauder had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. UBS maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $4.65 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Com has 58,300 shares for 6.29% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.17% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 180 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% or 80,226 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 303,900 shares or 0.64% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.32% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.1% or 6,811 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,139 shares. Clough Prtnrs LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 316,530 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.17% stake. West Oak Limited Liability Company accumulated 132 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.66 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eaton Corporation has $94 highest and $8200 lowest target. $88.67’s average target is 5.36% above currents $84.16 stock price. Eaton Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Tuesday, September 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 11,993 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amg National Natl Bank holds 59,936 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 260,509 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 699,712 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 50,725 shares. 8,192 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,959 shares. Maverick Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,457 are owned by Guardian Capital Lp. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 197,318 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldg has 25,136 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 14,755 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 23,205 shares. M&R Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,060 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

