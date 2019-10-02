Sandhill Capital Partners Decreased By $5.89 Million Its Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Holding; Cubic (CUB) Sellers Increased By 0.34% Their Shorts

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) had an increase of 0.34% in short interest. CUB’s SI was 2.10M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.34% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 238,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s short sellers to cover CUB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 207,140 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) stake by 37.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 118,336 shares with $9.86M value, down from 189,283 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin now has $32.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 2.29M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cubic has $7400 highest and $70 lowest target. $72’s average target is 7.21% above currents $67.16 stock price. Cubic had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 78 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Cubic Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Cubic Corporation’s (NYSE:CUB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cubic expands traffic solution in Connecticut – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cubic Appoints Martin J. Amen as Vice President and General Manager of Nuvotronics – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pier Lc owns 151,834 shares. Laurion Management Lp holds 0.01% or 13,340 shares. 13,996 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc. Swiss Natl Bank holds 55,100 shares. Amer holds 0.01% or 23,148 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 13,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership reported 579,001 shares. Pnc Finance Group Inc stated it has 192,221 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,467 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 17,963 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,104 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 13,550 shares. Lord Abbett & stated it has 158,037 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. 168 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of stock or 167 shares. Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. The insider GUILES EDWIN A bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417. 697 shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H, worth $40,787 on Wednesday, May 8. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.60% above currents $77.76 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Invsts Incorporated owns 15,934 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Natl Bank has 0.19% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 34,021 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 121,214 shares. Charter has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 59,316 are held by Paloma Prtnrs Company. Moreover, Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.8% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 72,737 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 5,303 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com reported 5,597 shares. Diligent accumulated 6,307 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh reported 19,764 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% or 34,710 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd has 0.32% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 45,440 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has 38,396 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 12.62 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased West Pharm Srvc Inc (NYSE:WST) stake by 6,957 shares to 135,868 valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 23,316 shares and now owns 287,061 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.