Sandhill Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF); Country Club Trust Company Stake In Keycorp New (KEY) Was Boosted

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 664.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 326,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 375,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 1.20 million shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,954 shares to 21,677 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 18,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,465 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 20,057 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 1.67% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.17M shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 129,682 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bank Inc reported 48,081 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 416,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap World Investors holds 30.70M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 294,650 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sky Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Becker Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Synovus Finance holds 2,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 0.76% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 2.02 million shares.

