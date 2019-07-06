Sandhill Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF); Marlowe Partners LP Raised Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $3.79 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 441,172 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 723,744 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Aboard Kansas City Southern? – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Look at Kansas City Southern’s Plan to Jump-Start Efficiency – The Motley Fool” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin Corporation In reported 0.06% stake. 19,052 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Zeke Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,117 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 1,817 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.07% stake. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Duncker Streett holds 951 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc has 531,494 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 15,007 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 45,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 10,696 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $69.42 million activity.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF to Release First Quarter 2019 Results May 6 – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF and ISIPCA Celebrate First Master of Scent Design Graduating Class – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IFF Master Perfumer Dominique Ropion Celebrated at The Fragrance Foundation Awards; Creates Historic First Bespoke Scent for Event – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.