Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $1.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Raised Corning (GLW) Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 56,959 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 47,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 24.94 million shares traded or 355.41% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 43,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 623,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07 million, up from 579,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 37.26 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fsi Group Ltd Liability has 7.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 220,114 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Llc has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,163 shares. 89.24M were accumulated by Harris Assoc Lp. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 6.83M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.93% stake. 423,614 were reported by Ima Wealth. Pzena Inv Management Llc owns 14.70M shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. 2,283 are held by First Financial Corp In. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Main Street Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,305 shares. Continental Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ycg Lc reported 0.55% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 142,045 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 51,302 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 11,118 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 426,014 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 169 shares. Freestone Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). American Century reported 169,803 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Capital Investment Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,270 shares. 171,769 were accumulated by Cambridge. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 21,084 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.1% or 813,689 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 4,205 shares.