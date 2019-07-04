Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Bank Of America Co (BAC) Position; Dropbox – Class A (DBX) Shorts Lowered By 6.52%

Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX) had a decrease of 6.52% in short interest. DBX’s SI was 5.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.52% from 5.77M shares previously. With 2.02 million avg volume, 3 days are for Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX)’s short sellers to cover DBX’s short positions. The SI to Dropbox Inc – Class A’s float is 3.76%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 3.73M shares traded. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has declined 23.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DBX News: 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Loss/Shr $2.13; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat estimates in its first time reporting earnings after a big IPO The company has had to battle persistent criticism that it was overvalued; 15/05/2018 – Dropbox eyes security, machine learning technologies in Israel; 26/03/2018 Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Earnings: Files a Win in First Earnings Since IPO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX SEES YEAR SALES $1.343B-$1.355B, EST. $1.340B; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox results top forecasts as paying users rise; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat expectations for earnings, revenue and guidance

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) stake by 6.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc acquired 33,921 shares as Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Sandhill Capital Partners Llc holds 579,993 shares with $16.00 million value, up from 546,072 last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation Co now has $276.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 26.64 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.31 billion. The Company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009.

More notable recent Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Smaller Cloud Stocks That Have Plenty of Potential – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Does Slack Spend So Much on Sales and Marketing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating.