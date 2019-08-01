Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Valuation Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $8.40 Million; Carlson Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923 as Stock Declined

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $26.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.12. About 2.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 64,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 170,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, up from 106,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 208,873 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

