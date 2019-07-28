Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to pay $0.32 on Aug 13, 2019; Lear (LEA) Sentiment Is 1.3

Lear Corp (LEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 202 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 155 reduced and sold equity positions in Lear Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 53.20 million shares, down from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lear Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 127 Increased: 127 New Position: 75.

Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Sanderson Farms Inc’s current price of $131.36 translates into 0.24% yield. Sanderson Farms Inc’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 420,476 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $77 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Management holds 1 shares. Dean invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Shufro Rose & Comm Lc has 55,203 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. 62,094 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,871 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 44,205 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com reported 3,779 shares stake. 297 are held by Focused Wealth Management. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0% or 68,750 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,789 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.