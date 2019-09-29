Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Stake; Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 283.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 51,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 69,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 18,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 767,470 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 5,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 8,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 14,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.94. About 349,181 shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18M for 16.23 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 29,021 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $164.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 7,000 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 7,583 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 14,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 3,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.3% or 25,755 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 0.05% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 1.43% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Keybank National Association Oh owns 10,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 67,798 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Caxton Associates LP holds 0.04% or 2,532 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc invested in 0.01% or 20,583 shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 0.74% stake. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 298 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 18,606 shares to 24,833 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 146,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,534 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 74,919 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 5,832 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 161,754 shares. Gates Management Incorporated stated it has 3.14M shares. B Riley Wealth invested in 0.14% or 22,900 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 69,152 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp owns 11,100 shares. 3,064 are held by Bessemer Grp. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 19 shares. Presima stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 12,512 are owned by Cambridge Inv Research Advsr. Whittier Co holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.20M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 57,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.