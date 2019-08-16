Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Stake; Falcon Point Capital Decreased Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) as Market Value Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 790,635 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 119,252 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead

