Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holder Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $3.20 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 57,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The institutional investor held 43,306 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 100,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.47. About 176,884 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.89 million market cap company. It closed at $1.12 lastly. It is down 84.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2019 Should Be A Bounce-Back Year For Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanderson Farms: Breakout On The Horizon? – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tyson Foods (TSN) Surges: Stock Moves 5.1% Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. Provides Update on Hurricane Florence Damage – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 80,715 shares to 89,315 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 23,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

