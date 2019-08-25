Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

As Food – Major Diversified companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) and The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanderson Farms Inc. 136 1.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 The Kraft Heinz Company 32 1.21 N/A -8.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sanderson Farms Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.5% The Kraft Heinz Company 0.00% -17.2% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Sanderson Farms Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, The Kraft Heinz Company’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sanderson Farms Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival The Kraft Heinz Company is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Sanderson Farms Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Kraft Heinz Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sanderson Farms Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanderson Farms Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 The Kraft Heinz Company 2 6 0 2.75

Sanderson Farms Inc.’s downside potential is -22.81% at a $112.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, The Kraft Heinz Company’s consensus target price is $31.75, while its potential upside is 25.35%. The results provided earlier shows that The Kraft Heinz Company appears more favorable than Sanderson Farms Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sanderson Farms Inc. and The Kraft Heinz Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.2%. About 4.5% of Sanderson Farms Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.64% -6.48% -9.98% 8.61% 29.65% 31.96% The Kraft Heinz Company -0.19% 5.09% -2.97% -31.53% -46.9% -25.63%

For the past year Sanderson Farms Inc. has 31.96% stronger performance while The Kraft Heinz Company has -25.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Sanderson Farms Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors The Kraft Heinz Company.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.