Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) EPS Estimated At $2.84; Last Week NorthWestern (NWE) Coverage

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $2.84 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $2.34 EPS change or 468.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. SAFM’s profit would be $62.91 million giving it 11.79 P/E if the $2.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s analysts see 55.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 325,087 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%

Among 3 analysts covering NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWestern had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating. See NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $62 New Target: $65 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $65 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $56 Maintain

More notable recent NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NorthWestern Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NorthWestern to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K NORTHWESTERN CORP For: Jul 24 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 565,217 shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) has risen 33.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical NWE News: 03/05/2018 – Northwestern Medicine Mobile Stroke Unit Delivers Life-Saving Care 30 Minutes Sooner; 31/05/2018 – NORTHWESTERN U., DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT LAUNCH LAKESIDE DISCOVERY; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 24/04/2018 – NorthWestern 1Q Rev $341.5M; 25/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.50; 22/03/2018 – Twelve Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named to the Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors;” One Named to Barron’s “Top 1200; 18/05/2018 – Northwestern Corp. Affirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Performics and Northwestern University’s Intent Lab Digital Satisfaction lndex™ (DSI) Reveals Steep Decline in Consumer Trust in the Internet; 24/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Northwestern Corp. To Baa2 From Baa1, Outlook Stable

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations divisions. It has a 16.63 P/E ratio. The firm generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,130 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 21,248 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 128,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Llc stated it has 245,092 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Mason Street Advsr Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,368 shares. The California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% stake. Dupont Mgmt Corp stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,237 shares.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. Comments on Legal Proceedings – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanderson Farms to Host Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Jefferies maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. Mizuho upgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Monday, January 28 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.