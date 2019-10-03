Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) and Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) Comparing side by side

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) and Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) are two firms in the Food – Major Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanderson Farms Inc. 149 -1.22 19.75M -0.39 0.00 Post Holdings Inc. 102 1.28 62.69M 3.20 33.51

In table 1 we can see Sanderson Farms Inc. and Post Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanderson Farms Inc. 13,241,702.98% -0.6% -0.5% Post Holdings Inc. 61,334,507.39% 7.8% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Sanderson Farms Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Post Holdings Inc. has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sanderson Farms Inc. are 3.4 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Post Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sanderson Farms Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Post Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. and Post Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanderson Farms Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Post Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -25.31% for Sanderson Farms Inc. with average target price of $109.5. Post Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $106 average target price and a 2.91% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Post Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Sanderson Farms Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sanderson Farms Inc. shares and 92.7% of Post Holdings Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Sanderson Farms Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Post Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.64% -6.48% -9.98% 8.61% 29.65% 31.96% Post Holdings Inc. -3.98% 1.93% -4.14% 16.34% 23.11% 20.3%

For the past year Sanderson Farms Inc. was more bullish than Post Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Post Holdings Inc. beats Sanderson Farms Inc.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.