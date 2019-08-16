Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Food – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sanderson Farms Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.15% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sanderson Farms Inc. has 4.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 16.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sanderson Farms Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.00% -0.60% -0.50% Industry Average 7.29% 10.19% 7.65%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sanderson Farms Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sanderson Farms Inc. N/A 134 0.00 Industry Average 174.04M 2.39B 27.98

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sanderson Farms Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanderson Farms Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 2.00 4.25 1.17 2.56

Sanderson Farms Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $112.67, suggesting a potential downside of -21.33%. The potential upside of the rivals is 27.64%. Given Sanderson Farms Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanderson Farms Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sanderson Farms Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sanderson Farms Inc. 0.64% -6.48% -9.98% 8.61% 29.65% 31.96% Industry Average 3.51% 6.60% 16.79% 25.91% 38.88% 48.39%

For the past year Sanderson Farms Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sanderson Farms Inc. are 3.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Sanderson Farms Inc.’s competitors have 3.75 and 2.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sanderson Farms Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sanderson Farms Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Sanderson Farms Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sanderson Farms Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.84 which is 16.46% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sanderson Farms Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sanderson Farms Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.