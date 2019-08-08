Sanders Capital Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $59.18 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Raised Stake by $720,715 as Share Value Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 93.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,728 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 5,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 215,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3.08 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.33M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $246.15. About 1.89M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems owns 180,608 shares. Loews reported 30,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Healthcor Management LP accumulated 556,560 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 343,703 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Comm accumulated 200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 14,066 shares. Spirit Of America Corp Ny reported 0.35% stake. Navellier And Associate has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palladium Prns Llc holds 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 44,916 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Quantres Asset Mngmt owns 9,500 shares. Mairs & Pwr invested in 1.59% or 530,171 shares. Assetmark has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 29,854 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,505 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 51,700 shares to 284,257 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 1.15 million shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,092 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.73% or 3.22 million shares. 39,837 were reported by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. 128,957 are owned by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. 37,896 are owned by Excalibur Mngmt. 14,286 are owned by Paloma Prtn Management Company. Cambridge Advsrs reported 21,621 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shayne And Co Ltd Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kwmg Ltd Liability Com holds 4,210 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Co owns 37,751 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Lc has 25,414 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 205,908 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd has 18,727 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

