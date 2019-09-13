Sanders Capital Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $48.96 Million; Stock Value Rose; Smead Capital Management Maintains Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 326,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12.28 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85B, up from 11.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 9.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40M, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 570,554 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Fincl Bank Tx holds 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,988 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 43.81M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 1.02M shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Scotia invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 0.2% or 8,326 shares. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 261,306 shares. Signature And Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.45% or 43,822 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 124,781 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,589 shares. Srs Inv Limited Co stated it has 5.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 124,100 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 121,396 shares. Channing Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,705 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.