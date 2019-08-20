Sanders Capital Upped Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $11.27 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreased Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Position by $3.79 Million as Valuation Rose

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 417,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.44M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.96 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 389,574 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,516 were accumulated by First Interstate Bankshares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,525 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,614 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.27M shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 845 shares. Intrepid Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 46,379 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.24% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 24,274 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.47 million shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

