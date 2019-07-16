Sanders Capital Trimmed Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) Position By $871,500; Si Financial Group (SIFI) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Si Financial Group Inc (SIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 30 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 22 sold and trimmed stock positions in Si Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.58 million shares, down from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Si Financial Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Sanders Capital Llc decreased Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc sold 24,900 shares as Shinhan Financial Group Co L (SHG)’s stock declined 2.29%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 241,304 shares with $8.65M value, down from 266,204 last quarter. Shinhan Financial Group Co L now has $17.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 72,062 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 17.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. for 106,392 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 90,566 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 204,957 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 512,352 shares.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 634.18% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $174.90 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans.

