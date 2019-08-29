Sanders Capital Trimmed Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position By $450.20 Million; Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shorts Lowered By 72%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) had a decrease of 72% in short interest. BDR’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 72% from 5,000 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s short sellers to cover BDR’s short positions. The SI to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 12,021 shares traded. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) has declined 27.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.49% the S&P500.

Sanders Capital Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 52.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sanders Capital Llc sold 16.08 million shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Sanders Capital Llc holds 14.83 million shares with $419.99M value, down from 30.90 million last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 4.50 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 59.62% above currents $16.79 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of COG in report on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Sanders Capital Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 215,970 shares to 3.08 million valued at $846.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 3.28M shares and now owns 10.76M shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,221 shares. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 798 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 285,000 shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 28,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tarbox Family Office holds 206 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cap Management Lc holds 119,913 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 48,513 shares. Cap Fund holds 126,928 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 169,400 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Company reported 0.82% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.83 million. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. It has a 1.95 P/E ratio. The firm provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.