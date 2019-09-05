Sanders Capital Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Dock Street Asset Management Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Holding by $423,850

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.58 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 8,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 155,637 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 164,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 534,396 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 201,100 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $699.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 218,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 53.24 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

