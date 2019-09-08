Sanders Capital Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Boosted by $272.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Agf Investments America Maintains Holding in Honeywell International (HON)

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.33 million, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.26 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares to 129,851 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,998 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).