Sanders Capital Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Wesco Intl (WCC) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Stake

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909.31M, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 3.03M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 47,442 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WESCO’s Unusual Year Comes to a Close – The Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WESCO International’s Drivers Are Steady In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WESCO International Earnings: Behind the Headline Numbers – The Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Co holds 12,862 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Blue Harbour Gru Limited Partnership has 12.39% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 526,918 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 1.77 million were reported by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability. Hbk Investments LP holds 63,828 shares. Of Vermont reported 4,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 78,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,833 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 8,861 shares. Sei stated it has 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Harris Associate LP has 709,425 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 36,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37M shares to 11.35 million shares, valued at $335.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.