Sanders Capital Raised Position in Anthem (ANTM); Restructuring Capital Associates LP Stake In Macys (M) Was Has Lifted

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 171,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.93 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74 million shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.