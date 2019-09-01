Sanders Capital Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Boosted by $5.10 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Its Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Stake by $50.65 Million; Shares Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22 million, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $195.91. About 74,822 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 747,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, up from 709,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 875,913 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.74 million shares to 809,918 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,386 shares. Aperio Llc holds 0% or 3,610 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 3,845 shares stake. River Road Asset Limited Liability Co holds 277,530 shares. Victory Cap has 0.19% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 549,351 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 4,327 shares. United Automobile Association holds 2,344 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 28,637 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0% or 112,838 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 70,709 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.11% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 22,672 shares. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 147,648 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 44,605 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc has 1.05 million shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 9,250 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 11,981 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited invested in 0.06% or 87,360 shares. Essex Fincl Serv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,427 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 250 shares. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 24,620 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 9,988 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 18,604 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 28 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,559 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 242,855 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bain Cap Pub Equity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 45,347 shares.

