Sanders Capital Maintains Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $22.08 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.62M, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 91,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 70,100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.96M, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo Reaches for Growth in Africa – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 bln deal with Campbell – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru Co owns 44,793 shares. 21,675 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 234,375 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 465,812 shares. Frontier Mgmt Company reported 4,890 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 1.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stillwater Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 36,198 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Tru Bank & Trust reported 199,717 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank accumulated 8,345 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). British Columbia invested in 0.5% or 500,590 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 4.96M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares to 673,792 shares, valued at $66.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 8,817 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.09% or 3,254 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 3,030 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commerce Fincl Bank accumulated 29,577 shares. 26,305 are owned by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Panagora Asset accumulated 467,379 shares. 13,641 were reported by Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers owns 336,108 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services, a Florida-based fund reported 33,593 shares. Bokf Na holds 6,163 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clark Estates Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Midas Mgmt reported 0.14% stake.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, UNM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diroximel Fumarate Demonstrated Significantly Improved Gastrointestinal Tolerability Profile Compared to Dimethyl Fumarate in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Advance in July Despite Rate Cut Selloff – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.